Proposal seeking strengthening Lokayukta to be submitted to government, says Justice Veerappa

Expressing serious concerns over the piling cases before the Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa said that a proposal to strengthen the Lokayukta institution with more manpower would shortly be submitted to the government.

“Over 20,000 cases are pending before Karnataka Lokayukta. Despite hearing cases for eight hours a day, the number of pending cases continues to grow. The Lokayukta institution needs more manpower and infrastructure to address this. We will submit a proposal to the government in this regard. One Lokayukta and two Upa-Lokayukta are to hear the grievances of seven crore people in the State. Each Upa-Lokayukta visits 15 districts to redress public grievances. The situation needs to be addressed on priority,” Justice Veerappa said at a media conference at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Sunday. He was in the city on a three-day tour for a public hearing.

Commending the Indian judiciary for its performance compared to other countries, Justice Veerappa said that the dearth of manpower and infrastructure coupled with the lengthy legal process were delaying judicial process and delivery of justice.

During his visit, Justice Veerappa visited Bahamani Fort, the Supermarket area, the solid waste management unit at Udanur, government schools, the Central Bus Stand, hostels, the government hospital, the central jail and other places to take stock of the activities and the performance of public servants.

“If the premises in and around the Bahmani Fort in Kalaburagi are not cleaned within two months, we will file a suo moto case and initiate action. During my public hearing on the first day, I received 350 petitions and resolved 70 of them on the spot. In some instances, fresh cases are registered,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, City Police Commissioner Sharanappa S.D., Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena and other senior officers were present.

