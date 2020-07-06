Proposal on changes in zonal regulations to be sent to dept.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar handing over site allotment letter to family members of martyrs in Hubballi on Monday.

HUBBALLI

06 July 2020 23:18 IST

CREDAI has sought them under CDP for Hubballi-Dharwad: Minister

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that a proposal seeking changes in zonal regulations in the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) for Hubballi-Dharwad would be sent to the Department of Urban Development for consideration.

Speaking to presspersons after chairing a meeting at Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) here on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that like in other cities in the State, CREDAI had sought certain changes in the zonal regulations under CDP for the twin cities and after going through them, the proposal would be sent to the department for consideration.

The Minister said that certain changes had to be made in the regulations pertaining to HDUDA and as per the suggestion of Urban Development Minister Byarati Basavaraj, a resolution seeking requisite changes will be sent to the Ministry for consideration.

Mr. Shettar said that as no farmer had yet come forward for giving farmland for the development of residential layouts in the twin cities, the meeting was not sending any such proposal to the government. “As and when we get such a proposal, we will discuss and send it to the government for approval,” he said.

Lauding the steps being taken by HDUDA on survey of illegal layouts in the twin cities, he said that elected representatives would support all such steps taken to check development of illegal layouts.

“We need a continuous drive to check such illegal layouts. Then only such developers will feel the heat and fall in line,” he said and added that the new Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad had been instructed to take action against illegal structures and encroachments.

The Minister, accompanied by MLCs Basavaraj Horatti, Srinivas Mane and Pradeep Shettar, MLAs Prasad Abbayya, Arvind Bellad and C.M. Nimbannavar, handed over site allotment letters to family members of two martyrs Hassan Sab Khudaband and Basappa Bhajantri. HDUDA Chairman Nagesh Kalburgi, Commissioner Ningappa Kummannavar and others were present.