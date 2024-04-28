Proposal moved for subsidised canteen facilities for forest personnel

April 28, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The demand for a subsidised canteen facilities for the field staff of the Forest Department has got further traction with the proposal moving to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Head of Forest Force (PCCF-HoFF).

It was submitted by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF-Wildlife) Subhash K. Malkhede who described it as a welfare measure for field staff below the rank of Range Forest Officers.

Mr.Malkhede said it was still in the proposal form and it has to go before other decision-making bodies before being approved by the Finance Department. “We want to replicate the Tamil Nadu model wherein the Forest Department staff can avail of their purchases through the police canteens,” he said This, he said, will minimise expenditure of establishing fresh infrastructure and logistic cost as well.

The proposal followed an appeal by wildlife conservationist Giridhar Kulkarni and even the Minister for Forests Environment and Ecology Mr. Eshwar Khadre had stated that such a facility would be introduced in the State.

Mr. Malkhede said no time frame can be spelled out on its implementation as it was yet to secure clearance and it was only a proposal. But other sources said that since the Minister was keen on the implementation, the proposal was likely to be rolled out after it goes through the necessary legal and procedural requirements.

A section of forest guards and watchers too had submitted a memorandum to the Forest Minister during the Winter Session of the Assembly in Belagavi last December and Mr. Khandre had given an oral acceptance.

The key reason cited by the field staff as to why they are seeking the canteen facility is the price rise. In addition, they sought it on the grounds that as field staff engaged in anti-poaching activities and protecting the forests undergoing extreme hardship, such gesture by the government, would encourage them.

Mr. Kulkarni who mooted the proposal said though the State government will incur additional expenditure, it will be nominal but the net gains will be higher by way of earning the goodwill of the field staff and their family members who are cut off from each other for months together given their deployment in remote areas.