GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Proposal mooted to extend working hours of IT employees to more than 12 hours a day in Karnataka; unions resist move

As per the new proposal ‘an employee working in IT/ITeS/BPO sector may be required or allowed to work for more than 12 hours in a day and not exceeding 125 hours in three continuous months’

Published - July 19, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shilpa Elizabeth
Shilpa Elizabeth
A file photo of a tech park in Bengaluru.

A file photo of a tech park in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit:

The Karnataka government is reportedly planning to amend the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961, to increase the working hours of IT employees, which has met with resistance from the trade unions.

Representatives of the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) met with Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Principal Secretary, Labour Department, Mohammad Mohsin, Principal Secretary of IT-BT Department, Ekroop Kaur, and other officials to register their opposition to the proposal.

What the proposal says

As per the new proposal, “an employee working in IT/ITeS/BPO sector may be required or allowed to work for more than 12 hours in a day and not exceeding 125 hours in three continuous months.”

“A proposal of extending the work hours to 14 hours has come in. Discussions are still going on the same,” Mr. Lad told The Hindu

No cut-off

Sooraj Nidiyanga, secretary, KITU, told The Hindu that the proposal does not mention any cut-off on the maximum working hours of an employee per day.

“This means that, although the draft proposes 125 extra hours over three months, the companies can make the employees work as much as they want in a day, in a week or over a month as long as it doesn’t cross 125 hours,” he argued.

“For example, the month of March is usually busier. During such a month the companies can force the employees to work an additional 125 hours as there is no upper limit. This is completely unacceptable,” he added.  As per the existing labour laws, an adult cannot work more than 48 hours a week.

Poor mental health

Multiple studies have shown that software professionals in India, particularly in Bengaluru, experience high stress and poor mental health owing to high work pressure and long work hours.  Mr. Nidiyanga said the union submitted studies reports showing the same during the meeting.

“The Labour Minister has assured us to call a larger meeting in the coming days,” Mr. Nidiyanga said.

In June, protests were held against the government’s decision to extend the exemption given to the IT/ITeS sector from the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act.

Related Topics

Karnataka / labour legislation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.