Proposal for tunnel project on Shiradi-Ghat stretch, says Minister

June 24, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi inspecting highway works on NH75 in Sakleshpur taluk on Saturday.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi inspecting highway works on NH75 in Sakleshpur taluk on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi said there was a proposal to build a tunnel road to ensure free movement of traffic in the Shiradi-Ghat stretch of NH 75.

Speaking to presspersons during his visit to review the highway work in Sakleshpur taluk on Saturday, Mr. Jarkiholi said the project included 3.8 km of tunnel. The project needed forest clearance. “The project would avoid accidents in the Shiradi Ghat, where the road is narrow and negotiating curves is a task for motorists,” he said.

The project had to be cleared by the Centre. The State would bring it to the attention of the Centre. “We have to plan it in such a way that it does not affect wild animals,” he said.

