  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Proposal for announcing SAP for sugarcane to be discussed with CM, says Sugar Minister

December 20, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
Sugarcane farmers staging a protest near Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

Sugarcane farmers staging a protest near Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Minister for Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa on Tuesday said the proposal to announce State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane will be discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Sugarcane farmers have been on strike over this demand.

Responding to problems of sugarcane growers in the State as highlighted by Prakash K. Rathod and P.R. Ramesh, both of the Congress, during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council, Mr. Munenakoppa said Karnataka does not have a SAP like many other states.

Though the Centre has fixed a Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of ₹3,050 for every metric tonne of sugarcane with a recovery rate of 10.25%, many sugar factories were regionally providing ₹150 to ₹200 more than the FRP, he claimed.

Besides, Mr. Munenakoppa said the State government had issued an order to provide sugarcane farmers an additional ₹50 if the sugarcane supplied by them was used to produce ethanol after receiving a report from a Technical Committee set up in the wake of a demand from sugarcane growers’ associations to revise the sugarcane price.

He also said that the Federation of South India Sugar Factories had moved the court against the setting up of the Technical Committee and increasing price of sugarcane.

The Sugar Minister was responding to complaints by Mr. Rathod and Mr. Ramesh, who contended that sugarcane farmers in other states were receiving a higher price even though the Centre had fixed a FRP of ₹3,050 per metric tonne for sugarcane with a recovery rate of 10.25%.

Earlier, he said a total of 73 sugar factories in the State were crushing 4,34,900 tonnes of cane per day (TCD). Out of the 73 sugar factories, 34 were engaged in manufacture of ethanol, with a total capacity of 4,650 kilolitres per day. Also, 62 sugar factories were engaged in co-generation of power, accounting for 1,743.30 MW per day.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / ministers (government) / state politics / politics (general) / Agriculture / agriculture

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.