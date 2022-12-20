Proposal for announcing SAP for sugarcane to be discussed with CM, says Sugar Minister

December 20, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Minister for Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa on Tuesday said the proposal to announce State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane will be discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Sugarcane farmers have been on strike over this demand.

Responding to problems of sugarcane growers in the State as highlighted by Prakash K. Rathod and P.R. Ramesh, both of the Congress, during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council, Mr. Munenakoppa said Karnataka does not have a SAP like many other states.

Though the Centre has fixed a Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of ₹3,050 for every metric tonne of sugarcane with a recovery rate of 10.25%, many sugar factories were regionally providing ₹150 to ₹200 more than the FRP, he claimed.

Besides, Mr. Munenakoppa said the State government had issued an order to provide sugarcane farmers an additional ₹50 if the sugarcane supplied by them was used to produce ethanol after receiving a report from a Technical Committee set up in the wake of a demand from sugarcane growers’ associations to revise the sugarcane price.

He also said that the Federation of South India Sugar Factories had moved the court against the setting up of the Technical Committee and increasing price of sugarcane.

The Sugar Minister was responding to complaints by Mr. Rathod and Mr. Ramesh, who contended that sugarcane farmers in other states were receiving a higher price even though the Centre had fixed a FRP of ₹3,050 per metric tonne for sugarcane with a recovery rate of 10.25%.

Earlier, he said a total of 73 sugar factories in the State were crushing 4,34,900 tonnes of cane per day (TCD). Out of the 73 sugar factories, 34 were engaged in manufacture of ethanol, with a total capacity of 4,650 kilolitres per day. Also, 62 sugar factories were engaged in co-generation of power, accounting for 1,743.30 MW per day.