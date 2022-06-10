Prophet remarks’ row: protest held in Mysuru

r

Hundreds of Muslims staged a demonstration in the city on Friday condemning the remarks on Prophet Mohammad made during a TV debate by the now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal who has since been expelled from the party.

The demonstration was organized by the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Mysuru unit as part of the nation-wide protest called by the organisation and it sought the arrest of Ms.Sharma and Mr.Jindal for their remarks, immediately besides seeking the resignation of the BJP Government at the Centre.

The demonstration was organised at the Milad Bagh and the SDPI said that there was relentless attack on the minorities in the country including Dalits and other backward classes. It said the Sangh Parivar was creating fissure in the society by raking up communal issues and the BJP has remained a silent spectator to the developments. Besides, the BJP was lending administrative support by stirring controversies over issues such as hijab and halal and hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslims.

The SDPI said action taken against the two leaders for their inflammatory remarks was to placate the Gulf nations and under international pressure and described it as an ‘’eye wash’’.