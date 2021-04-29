Karnataka

Property tax single largest source of revenue for MCC

The 2021-22 budget of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) projects a revenue of ₹987.68 crore and anticipates an expenditure of ₹981.55 crore.

The revenue through property tax is one of its major source of income and it has projected to accrue ₹188.44 crore under this head during 2021-22 as against ₹132.16 crore realised during the previous financial year.

Tariff on water supply and UGD cess is expected to accrue ₹65 crore as against ₹54.12 crore realised last year.

The MCC also expects a grant of ₹75 crore this year for clearing electricity bills and ₹70.86 crore for staff salary and pension. This is in addition to ₹70.27 crore expected from the 15th Finance Commission. Other projected sources include ₹30 crore from the CM’s Nagarothana scheme and ₹25 crore from Mahatma Gandhi City Development Plan.

This apart the MCC expects ₹6.65 crore from CR reports, fines, road cutting charges etc and ₹9 crore from trade licenses. The rentals through various complexes and shops of MCC is expected to yield ₹4.25 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 6:54:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/property-tax-single-largest-source-of-revenue-for-mcc/article34441769.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY