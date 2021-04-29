Property tax single largest source of revenue for MCC

The 2021-22 budget of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) projects a revenue of ₹987.68 crore and anticipates an expenditure of ₹981.55 crore.

The revenue through property tax is one of its major source of income and it has projected to accrue ₹188.44 crore under this head during 2021-22 as against ₹132.16 crore realised during the previous financial year.

Tariff on water supply and UGD cess is expected to accrue ₹65 crore as against ₹54.12 crore realised last year.

The MCC also expects a grant of ₹75 crore this year for clearing electricity bills and ₹70.86 crore for staff salary and pension. This is in addition to ₹70.27 crore expected from the 15th Finance Commission. Other projected sources include ₹30 crore from the CM’s Nagarothana scheme and ₹25 crore from Mahatma Gandhi City Development Plan.

This apart the MCC expects ₹6.65 crore from CR reports, fines, road cutting charges etc and ₹9 crore from trade licenses. The rentals through various complexes and shops of MCC is expected to yield ₹4.25 crore.