Property tax rebate for defence personnel, ex-servicemen

In a gesture to in-service military personnel and ex-servicemen owning houses or vacant plots in the MUDA layouts, the authorities have announced a 50 per cent rebate on property tax.

This was announced by MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev here on Thursday. He said the proposal was before the MUDA for sometime and was cleared in the members’ meeting on Wednesday.

This is as per the Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Act 2011 and the rebate will be applicable to only one property of the beneficiaries in case they have multiple properties registered in their names.

Lights on ORR

The MUDA has also decided to make a one-time remittance of ₹12 crore to the authorities concerned to take up the repair and maintenance of streetlights along the Outer Ring Road. But once the system has been fixed and the street lights along the entire 43 km stretch of ORR is rectified and made functional, then the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will have to foot the monthly electricity charges as also the maintenance cost in future, said Mr. Rajeev. He said the works are expected to be over within the next few weeks after which the entire ORR will have functioning streetlights.

The MUDA will also fund the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) ₹23 crore to install a 66/11 kv feeder station to cater to the power requirements of R.T.Nagar and surrounding areas. Though sites were allotted at R.T.Nagar in 2018 and about 40 houses have come up, the local residents have paid for drawing the power line and are charged as per the commercial tariff at the rate of ₹14 per unit, according to Mr.Rajeev. Once the new feeder centre is up and functional, power supply and the cost will be as applicable to the general domestic consumers, he added.