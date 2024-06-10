Property tax rebate extended till July 31

The State government has extended the rebate given to the property holders for the payment of tax till July 31.

In a release here, the commissioner of the Mysore City Corporation said the government has extended the rebate of five percent on the payment of property tax till July 31.

He urged the property owners in the city to make use of the opportunity and pay the taxes.

The rebate had received a good response from the property owners and there was an appeal from the people for the extension of the rebate.

