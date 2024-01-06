Property Tax Payment rules to be amended to provide more time to pay penalties: D.K.S.

January 06, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the government would amend laws to allow more time for payment of property tax penalties to citizens.

Speaking to reporters after the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ grievance redressal programme held at RBANMS High School ground, St. Johns road, Shivanchetty Garden he said, “There are many appeals during the grievance redressal meetings requesting more time for payment of property tax and penalties. There are also many plaints seeking easing property tax payment processes. The government will amend the rules after discussing it with the officials.”

“Many people have built commercial properties in residential plots and that has attracted penalties. Many people have expressed the opinion that the penalties are too high and the deadlines are too short. In this backdrop, the government will look at extending the deadlines for payment of penalties and also simplifying the process,” he said while adding that the government will bring in reforms, however it is important that people also pay taxes promptly as per the properties they own.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about how much the deadline will be relaxed for property tax penalty payment, Mr. Shivakumar said, “notices have been served to pay up taxes and penalties within three to seven days. Though the notices are as per the law, they appear to be causing a lot of pain to people. In view of this, we will discuss this with officials and make necessary amendments.”

7,000 people attend last two events

At the programme, attendees raised several grievances and concerns with the Deputy Chief Minister. These included the not holding ward committee meetings in certain wards, water shortage problems, issues with roads, individuals expressing grievances related to permanent employment in BBMP, health issues, and various other matters.

Mr. Shivakumar said that in the previous two similar programmes conducted in the city, he interacted with 7,000 individuals who had come to report diverse issues. He said that he is having a fever of 102 degrees celsius. “Despite health issues and the doctor’s advice to rest, I chose to prioritize meeting with the public,” he said.

BOX:

KG Halli and DJ Halli issues:

Relatives of individuals arrested in DJ Halli riots attended the event, urging Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to facilitate the release of “innocents framed and arrested” in the case. Later speaking to the media, Mr. Shivakumar said: “All decisions have to be within the legal framework, I can’t comment on this now. As the BJP government has pressed certain specific charges, they are not released. The guilty must be punished but the innocent must be spared. The MLAs concerned have also spoken to me about it. We will come to a decision after talking to our legal team.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.