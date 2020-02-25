Property tax on industrial plots in dispute to be waived?

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said he will prevail on Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa to waive the property tax imposed on industrial plots before they are handed over.

Participating in an interactive session with representatives of industry bodies in Mysuru on Sunday, he said there was an outstanding due of ₹72 crore towards property tax from industrialists on industrial plots across the State, which had not yet been handed over to the allottees. The industrialists had objected to the demand for payment of property tax. In many instances, the allottees had complained that they were unable to take possession of the plots as the farmers or the earlier owners had refused to handover the land to the allottees.

Mr. Shettar said he would urge Mr. Yediyurappa to waive the tax. Unlike the farm loan waiver, where the government decides against taking back the money extended as loan, this will be just a “book adjustment”, he said.

MIA chief reacts

However, industrialists were not impressed with Mr. Shettar’s promise. Mysuru Industries’ Association (MIA) Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain wondered who would be beneficiaries of Mr. Shettar’s promise.

The allottees to whom the plots had not been handed over will not receive any notice from the jurisdictional local body whether it is the gram panchayat, municipality or the City Corporation.