Property tax: MCC to go after habitual defaulters

The Mysuru City Corporation is facing a severe cash crunch

In a new drive, localities whose residents are known to be defaulting on property tax payment for years now, will be targeted and forced to remit the amount to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) which is facing a severe cash crunch.

Though there are nearly 1.75 lakh registered properties in the MCC limits, there are areas and localities within the city where the revenue inspectors and assistant commissioners hesitate to approach the owners to pay property tax. There have been instances where the MCC staff have been roughed up or even threatened in the past. In view of the current financial crisis and the imperatives of mopping up additional revenue, the MCC passed a resolution in a council meeting recently to widen the tax net.

Mayor Tasneem said all the elected councillors will join MCC inspectors and officials in the tax collection drive which will commence from Monday (October 12) and continue for a fortnight. The elected representatives will convince the habitual defaulters to pay the tax. Assistant commissioners of different zones of the MCC have made a list of defaulters.

The drive, however, will be led by the zonal ACs who will have the list of defaulters in their respective zones. All residential units, commercial complexes and revenue layouts within the MCC jurisdiction will be covered during the drive that will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m

Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue for the MCC and the target for the current financial year is ₹140 crore. However, the Mayor said the MCC was lagging behind in mopping up the revenue and hence the drive was needed. According to a senior official in the MCC, the city body had collected nearly ₹71.4 crore from 96,475 property owners as on October 3.

This is the second such drive conceived by the MCC in the last 10 days. The earlier drive to make people tax compliant entailed upon the MCC to go to different wards of the city and set up temporary kiosks to enable payment of property tax. This was initiated as many regular tax payers were staying back due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and hesitating to go to the MCC zonal offices for tax remittance.

Though the MCC has already introduced an online system of property tax payment, individuals have to make a one-time visits to collect their unique property ID which has been generated for each property under the MCC limits.

From next year, the entire transaction can be online. But the door-to-door collection drive seem to be the only solution to deal with habitual defaulters.