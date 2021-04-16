Property tax hike flayed

Mysuru

16 April 2021 19:06 IST

The property tax hike announced by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) with effect from April 1 has been flayed by the Congress on the grounds that it was unscientific.

The party spokespersons, M. Lakshman, said here on Friday that the hike effected was two- to three-fold contrary to the public perception that the hike was by 15 per cent. He alleged there were instances when individuals who were paying tax to the extent of ₹9,000 per year, were now being levied ₹25,000 and this was almost a three-fold increase.

Describing this as an ‘extortion’ by the State, Mr. Lakshman said the proposed tax on vacant plots was also condemnable. The hike in property tax is forcing the landlords to enhance the monthly rentals as a result of which house rent in Mysuru was soaring.

The Congress will convene a public meeting at the Institution of Engineers on Sunday at 11 a.m. to chalk the next course of action and will even question the move in court of law if need be, said Mr. Lakshman.

