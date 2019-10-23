Property registrations hit owing to server crash

Registration of properties and marriages have come to a standstill at the Sub-Registrar’s Office (North) here since over 10 days following serious technical glitches. A team of software professionals belonging to the company that holds the annual maintenance contract is on the job to resolve the faults.

The public have been seriously inconvenienced and have no option except to wait for the problem to get resolved.

The glitch was noticed on October 11. On an average, 40 property registrations take place at the office located at the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nazarabad. This is one of the highest revenue earning sections as the registration of many prime localities such as Dattagalli, Srirampura, Hinkal, Band ogadi take place in this office.

This is perhaps for the first time the office encountered this major breakdown. The engineers are working remotely from Bengaluru and Pune to resolve the glitch with the support from office IT team. The office has put a notice seeking cooperation from the public following breakdown of the systems that are a key for registrations.