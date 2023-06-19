Property registration to be hassle-free under Kaveri 2.0

June 19, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said on Monday that Kaveri-2, simplified property registration process, will cover all 256 sub-registrar offices in Karnataka by the end of this week.

The Kaveri-2 enables the completion of the property registration process in 10-15 minutes. It has already been rolled out in 251 sub-registrar offices.

He said buyers and sellers in Karnataka can complete property registration by a simple online process and a quick 10-15 minutes’ visit to the sub-registrar’s office. He announced the implementation of the new updated property registration system Kaveri-2 by fixing server issues and technical glitches in the previous version.

Earlier, documents had to be submitted to the sub-registrar and then wait for verification. Noting the benefits of the new system, Mr. Gowda said under Kaveri-2, documents can be submitted online. Online payment can be done. Buyer and seller can pick an appointment to visit the sub-registrar office.

Mr. Gowda told presspersons that earlier there was no system in place in sub-registrar offices and they were totally disorganised. The people have been suffering to have their properties registered. Under the new system, the accountability would be fixed.

On revenue collection, he said between June 1 and 16, the department has collected ₹800 crore revenue against ₹ 721 crore in the corresponding period last year.

