Property registration begins

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Thursday said sub-registrar offices have started functioning across the State to enable property buyers to register their properties.

Property buyers/sellers have to visit the particular sub-registrar office after obtaining passes from the sub-registrar office. The sub-registrar office would send passes in WhatsApp after calls by parties who want to register their properties, Mr. Ashok told presspersons here.

Income earned through registration of properties was one of the major sources of revenue to the State government. Registration of properties had been stopped since the announcement of the lockdown last month.

Stone crushing

Mr. Ashok said stone crushing activities have commenced in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to grant permission to allow iron-related industries to resume their work.

A total of 49 taluks have been declared as drought hit and the tag would remain for one more month, he said.