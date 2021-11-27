Property parade held

Mysuru

27 November 2021 18:40 IST

The Chamarajanagar district police on Saturday conducted a property parade and returned stolen valuables worth ₹1.46 crore to their respective owners.

These properties pertained to 64 cases which were solved out of 175 cases that were reported in the district during 2020 and till October 2021.

The recovered items included gold jewellery, cash, motor cycles, and mobile phones. Chamarajanagar SP Divyasara Thomas said lot of hard work and sincere efforts went into cracking the cases and identification of the rightful owners before returning them.

Out of the 64 cases that were cracked, solving 47 cases alone yielded properties valued at ₹69.88 lakh. Senior officialsl said though it has not been possible to recover all the stolen materials, efforts to return whatever has been seized from the accusedwill help send a positive signal to the society at large.

Senior police officials at the property parade said they have increased the number of beats in rural areas to curb cases of dacoity and theft. Certificates of merit were distributed to the police staff who had cracked the cases.