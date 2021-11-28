Property matters: thumb impression taken of deceased woman

A video of relatives taking the thumb impression of a deceased woman on a bond paper, ostensibly to claim property,- has gone viral on social media.

The video was purportedly taken in Srirampura layout in Mysuru about 11 days ago and the deceased was identified as Jayamma (73). She had lost her husband early in life and was without any issues though she had inherited agricultural land from her forefathers.

The video shows a few persons with empty bond papers taking thumb impression on each of the sheet. While one person is seen sitting next to the body and arranging the bond papers in serial order, another person holds the hand of the deceased woman and helps to stamp the thumb impression.

One of the relatives of the woman said she had protested the act as it was illegal but has no clue as to what has happened to the bond papers or the motives of those who took the thumb impression.