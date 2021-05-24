Property dispute: four killed

Hassan

24 May 2021 18:55 IST

Four people were killed in a fight between two families at Maragodanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk on Monday. Two families headed by Papanna and Mallesh had differences over a property in the village. Mallesh, Ravi, and Basavaraj were allegedly murdered by Papanna and later he too succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda and other officers visited the spot.

