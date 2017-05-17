Properties of two firms to be attached

The State government has issued orders to attach the properties of Agri Gold Group and Maithri Plantation and Horticultural Pvt. Ltd., which have been accused of defrauding customers of thousands of crores by promising them higher returns or developed plots.
The Revenue Department has been directed to attach their properties for cheating people in Tumakuru, Kolar and Raichur districts and not returning their deposits, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra told reporters here on Tuesday.
The Minister, who chaired a meeting with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) officers and Revenue Department officials, said it was decided to attach their properties with police support within 50 days.
Agri Gold alone has cheated people in Sira and Madhugiri and failed to return their deposits. Cases would be booked against owners of the companies under the Karnataka Protection of Interests of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 2004, Mr. Jayachandra said.
The State government has written to Chief Secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala governments seeking action against the firms and attachment of their properties.
The Minister said the depositors had approached him and the police seeking action against companies. Poor people deposited their hard-earned income when the companies offered them high interest rate, he said.
Advice to public
He advised the public not to enter into agreement with the two firms for sale or transfer of attached properties as it will be considered illegal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor