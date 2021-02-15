‘Proper yoga practice must for body-mind coordination’

Director of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga Ishwar V. Basavaraddi has advised people to properly practice yoga for maintaining coordination between body and mind.

Addressing a Yoga awareness programme organised by Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society at Bharatiya Vidya Kendra near Sirnur on Sunday, he said that Yoga without spirituality would just be a physical exercise that would not be of great use.

“Spirituality and Yoga should go hand in hand. Without spirituality, Yoga would lose its essence and become a physical exercise. Yoga is a science that helps attain coordination between mind and body and benefits both mental and physical health,” he said.

Pointing to the growing popularity of Yoga across the world, Dr. Basavaraddi said that 177 countries in the world had accepted the proposal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe International Yoga Day on June 21 every year.

“Since Yoga is a time-tested science, many people across the world are increasingly getting attracted towards it. We are proud that an Indian-origin practice has worldwide acceptance now,” he said.

Basavaraj Patil Sedam, senior BJP leader and Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture and Cultural Society, who presided over the event, stressed more on adopting a proper lifestyle than Yoga.

A team of Yoga practitioners led by Anand and Mahesh from Humnabad in Bidar district demonstrated attractive Yoga Asanas on the occasion.