‘Proper audit of COVID-19 deaths needed’

Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh of the Congress has asked the State government to conduct a proper audit of deaths reported due to COVID-19 in the State. The number of deaths reported by the government was lower than the actual figures, he alleged. Mr. Suresh addressed the media after leading a protest against increasing fuel prices in Hassan on Friday.

Many people died without undergoing a COVID-19 test and hundreds of people died at home without getting a bed in hospitals. In many cases, the death of COVID-19 patients had been recorded as natural deaths. “Many families would not get compensation from the government because of wrong reporting. The government should ensure all bereaved families get the compensation”, he said.

On the row over KRS dam, Mr. Suresh said a technical team should inspect the dam and assess the situation. Protection of the dam should be the top priority of the government. “I will not react to the verbal duel between former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha”, he said.

Mr. Suresh, replying to a question, said that the Congress party leadership would take a decision on those willing to join the party. A committee of senior leaders would take a stand on such issues. “We would welcome whoever joins the party accepting its ideology, but not those willing to join the party for power or position”, he said.

Earlier in the day, a group of Congress workers met KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayana in Holenarsipur and urged him to allow former minister A. Manju to join the Congress party. Mr. Manju, who was a Minister in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet, joined the BJP in 2019 and contested the Lok Sabha poll.