Prompting to wage war, malicious statements are acts of sedition: Bommai

KARKALA (Udupi district)

20 February 2021 14:58 IST

Minister also says police administration will be made more effective

Acts prompting people to wage war, statements defaming gods, and spreading mistrust or rumours are acts of sedition and the Police department was talking effective steps against perpetrators of such acts, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday.

Inaugurating 48 newly built police quarters at Karkala town, Mr. Bommai said the police were effectively dealing with persons prompting communal clashes and spreading rumours on social media and all those trying to create unrest in society. There would be zero tolerance for such crimes. “If the police receive the support of people then they can excel in acting against such perpetrators.”

The Home Minister said the State police was continuing the drive against drugs and in the last 10 months the amount of drugs seized was equal to that seized in the last 10 years. Not just cannabis, police have seized synthetic drugs, foreign drugs and arms sold through dark web. “Our police have succeeded in cracking the dark web and catch persons dealings with drugs and arms.”

A slew of changes to make the police administration more effective will be brought in following a report by the committee headed by Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood that was expected to be placed before him by March 31. The government intends to make police people friendly.

The 48 quarters in Karkala built at a cost of ₹9.5 crore, Mr. Bommai said, were part of the 11,000 quarters that have been built under Police Gruha Scheme 2020. The Police Gruha 2025 scheme will start from April under which 10,400 houses will be built. This will meet 64 % of the total need of police quarters

As many as 16,000 police personnel will be recruited in the next three years. Twenty five percent reservation will be given to women and two per cent reservation will be for sportspersons.

The Cyber Economic and Narcotic police stations will come up in all police units. Integrated Forensic laboratories will come up at regional levels that will meet the needs of cybercrime and narcotic crime investigation.

While assuring Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar of augmenting policing in Hebri taluk during the coming budget, Mr. Bommai said a fire station at Hebri can be set up if all required parameters are met.