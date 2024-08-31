Promotion of lesser-known Hoysala temples emphasised

Calling for popularising lesser-known Hoysala temples in Karnataka and their better conservation, H.G. Shashidhara, a business intelligence analyst, on Saturday, August 31, said that there should be route maps and cross-promotion of these ancient monuments to bring them to public light.

He was delivering a special lecture on the survey and identification of Hoysala Temples in the State organised by the Directorate of Archaeology Museums and Heritage.

Mr. Shashidhara said though the public was aware of some of the better-preserved Hoysala monuments at Belur, Halebidu and Somanathapur, there were hundreds which were not even protected monuments.

Known as an amateur or hobbyist explorer, Mr. Shashidhara said that his survey and travels to different parts of the State indicated that there were nearly 1,400 Hoysala monuments, big and small.

A majority of them are in Hassan district and though Halebidu temple is visited by tourists, there are scores of other temples in and around Halebidu which are not frequented by the public due to lack of information, he added.

Hence, a route map and cross-promotion of such temples were necessary to bring them into public light, said Mr. Shashidhara.

Mr. Shashidhara said he was able to identify over 500 temples belonging to the Hoysala period in Hassan district followed by 240 temples in Mandya district. In addition, 235 temples or shrines were in Chikkamagaluru, and 110 temples were in Mysuru district. Other districts with sizeable Hoysala period shrines and monuments include 100 in Tumakuru, 50 in Shivamogga, 47 in Chamarajanagar, 34 in Chitradurga among others.

Though the numbers may seem to be huge, less than 10 per cent of these temples are intact or in various states of preservation while the remaining 90 per cent are dilapidated, said Mr. Shashidhara. He showcased a slew of temples overrun by weeds in remote villages and minor shrines which were only balanced pillar and columns and evaded the attention of even the local community.

On the patrons of the temples, Mr. Shashidhara said not only the kings built it but even Ministers and other officials in the administration of the empire were responsible for the construction of many of the shrines. The temple-building activity was also promoted by the business community, military officers, etc. and there are enough inscriptions that throw light on how they were to be maintained, he added.

The lecture touched upon the genealogy of the Hoysala dynasty, tracing its origins and its disappearance before it was absorbed into the Vijayanagara empire which had taken roots further north in the State.

C.N. Manjula, Deputy Director (Heritage), students of history from different colleges and staff were present.

