Promotion of handicrafts, GI products of Mysuru envisaged under Swadesh Darshan scheme 

January 06, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The funding from Swadeshi Darshan 2 scheme of the Centre will be utilised to shore up infrastructure at the Dasara exhibition grounds to pave way for permanent stalls for handicrafts unique to Mysuru and promote them among tourists.

This was stated by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha here on Friday. The concept will unfold in a manner to envisage the objectives of the scheme which hopes to synergise it with other schemes including Skill India and Make in India and position the tourism sector as an engine for job creation besides fuelling local handicrafts.

Mysuru and Hampi will be taken up for infrastructure development under Swadesh Darshan 2 and Mr. Simha said that the Detailed Project Report will identify areas of focus. This will pave way for a full-fledged exhibition-cum-sale of handicraft items round the year.

Mysuru being a major tourist centre that has one of the highest footfall of visitors in the country, the project will give a fillip to the artisan community, he added.

Apart from tourism Mysuru is also known for handicrafts, GI items, Mysuru Silk all of which can be showcased so as to give a thrust to their promotion and sale, said Mr. Simha.

The development of stalls will enable the sale of genuine handicraft products besides the authentic Mysuru Silk products and draw niche tourists keen on buying such products, he said. Similarly, Channapatana toys can be showcased and sold to tourists as also other handicraft items from the State.

Temple adoption

The MP said there was provision for using funds from Category A temples to rejuvenate the dilapidated temples under C category and wanted Chamundeshwari temple to adopt and rejuvenate some of them. ‘’Chamundeshwari temple is a category A temple based on its revenue and can adopt a few minor temples and I have prepared a list of such places of worship. The issue has also been discussed with Minister for Muzrai Shashikala Jolle’’, said Mr. Simha.

However, the funds of nearly ₹49.5 crore from the Centre under PRASHAD scheme is meant exclusively for development of Chamundi Hlls and the temple, he added. Mr.Simha said they are planning a few facilities for the elderly apart from beefing up security by establishing a full-fledge police station and have no intention of converting Chamundi Hills into a concrete jungle.

On the issue of naming the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project Mr.Simha stuck to his demand that it should be called Cauvery Express as it is the lifeline of the people not only of south Karnataka including Bengaluru and Mysuru but is also revered in the neighbouring State of Tamil Nadu.

‘’This should not be construed as showing disrespect to other names which have come up and a train has been named Wadiyar Express after the erstwhile ruling family and the Mysuru airport will be named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar while a proposal has been moved to name Mysuru Station after Chamaraja Wadiyar’’, Mr.Simha said.