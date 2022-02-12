Promoting roots, tubers for sustainable agriculture and health

Mela gets under way; UoM offers to support cause

A two-day tubers and roots mela got underway in the city on Saturday with experts underlining their benefits to fortify and build up immunity.

Organised by Sahaja Samrudha, an NGO promoting sustainable agriculture, and Rotary Club of Mysuru West, the mela being held at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry was inaugurated by G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore.

He said India was a land of diverse cultures that encapsuled even dietary practices, given the range of cuisines across the country. Tubers and roots constituted an important component of indigenous food and culture and it should regain its pride of place.

He also said that the University of Mysore will sign an MoU with the Sahaja Samrudha to conduct at least two melas promoting tubers and roots involving the Department of Botany every year. This will give an impetus to the cultivators and help revive inclusion of tubers and roots in one’s diet.

Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samrudha said roots and tubers were naturally available in Western Ghats and areas surrounding Bandipur and Nagarahole and tribals including Soligas and Jenu Kurubas knew their importance. Some of the species grows even in arid conditions and progressive farmers among the tribals were now taking to their extraction and even promotion in a big way.

Vishnuvardhan, Dean, Horticulture University, Mysuru, said awareness on tubers and roots was imperative to create greater demand and hence the mela was relevant. He said roots and tubers were ideal for cultivation in rain-fed regions and entailed no crop loss due to vagaries of nature and were resistant to pests and diseases. They were rich in anti-oxidants and vitamins and hence their consumption should go up for which value addition should also be conceived in a greater way.

The organisers described roots and tubers as secret treasures of nature and they included potatoes, taro, cassava, sweet potatoes, and yams which could be cultivated under diverse soil and environmental conditions. Mr. Krishnaprasad said their potential to enhance food and nutritional security had not been harnessed and they could also help provide a semblance of economic security to the farmers.

The objective of the two-day mela is to sensitise the public – mainly in urban areas – to the importance of roots and tubers and the necessity to increase their consumption.

Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Soliga, Irula, and Kunabi tribes are participatingin the mela along with their tuber collection while about 20 farmers’ groups have displayed a variety of tubers and tuber-based food items after value addition.