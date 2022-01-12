KLE Society organised a continued medical education programme on “Promoting Mental Health and Well-being in Children and Adolescents” in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Commandant of Karnataka State Reserve Police Battalion in Belagavi Hamza Hussain inaugurated the CME in KLE Society’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Belagavi on Tuesday.

The second international CME was conducted in hybrid mode, with some members attending in offline mode while other attendees listened to it online.

Organising Chairperson of CME M. Yasmin made the opening remarks. Registrar, KAHER, V. A. Kothiwale welcomed the gathering. Vice-Chancellor, KAHER, Vivek Saoji presided over the function.

Principals of constituent colleges, KAHER officials, faculty, students and parents were present.

Certificates were distributed to the winners of poster presentation competition.

Organising Secretary of CME Carol D’Souza, Joint Organising Secretary Rozisahar Jamadar and others spoke.

KAHER’s Counselling Cell and Department of Psychology organised the event.