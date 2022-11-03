Promoting enmity between two religions by protesting against apex court’s verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi case cannot be taken lightly: HC

The court, however, quashes criminal case against a youth as police failed to taken sanction for his prosecution

Though the High Court of Karnataka has said that the act of promoting enmity on the ground of religion by protesting against the apex court’s verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case cannot be taken lightly, it has quashed a criminal case registered against a youth on the charges of promoting enmity without obtaining sanction for his prosecution as per the law.

Justice K. Natarajan made these observations while allowing a petition filed by 25-year-old Safan, a resident of Konaje in Mangaluru. The petitioner had questioned the criminal case registered against him in November 2019 for holding a protest on Mangaluru University campus.

The petitioner was one of the several members belonging to the Popular Front of India and its student wing, Campus Front of India (both are now banned) for protesting against the verdict within the campus, and for allegedly shouting slogans and pasting posters to create enmity between the two religions.

On the petitioner’s alleged act, the High Court observed, “He went along with the others with the banner of the CFI and protested against the judgment of the Supreme Court delivered in the Ayodhya case which is nothing but promoting enmity between two groups on the ground of religion, which act is prejudicial to maintenance of harmony in Mangaluru area...”

No sanction

However, the High Court noted though the acts alleged against the petitioner amounts to an offence under Section 153-A (for promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police had not taken sanction for his prosecution as per the law.

Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure mandates sanction from the State government before taking cognisance of the offence committed under Section 153-A of the IPC, the High Court pointed out.

Though the petitioner’s advocate had not raised the argument on sanction, the High Court said the trial court could not have taken cognisance sans sanction and quashed the criminal proceedings against the petitioner.