Promoting eco-friendly daily use material as an alternative to plastic

As part of the nation-wide Swachchatahi Seva campaign, the district administration will organise a two-day exhibition-cum-sales of eco-friendly daily use material at the Indira Glass House in Hubballi from October 2.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said that this event is being organised to sensitise people against the adverse effects of single-use plastic material and also to introduce them to alternative eco-friendly material for their daily use.

Minister in-charge of the district Jagadish Shettar would inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi would be the chief guest.

The main objective is to try to contain the use of single-use plastic material. Most people do not have a correct idea about how to replace them with eco-friendly material, though they wish to stop using plastic. This event would introduce to the public eco-friendly material which could be a better alternative to single-use plastic material for use in houses, hotels, shops and other such establishments.

Daily use material such as cloth and paper bags, cups and others would be exhibited and sold at the event, she said. The district administration would provide space to self-help groups, voluntary organisations, local manufacturers and local traders to sell these material at the event.

A total of 36 manufacturers and distributors of eco-friendly commodities from and outside the city would participate and disseminate information about their products to the consumers along with carrying out sales. Those who participate in the programme would be benefited and learn how to contribute to tackle the plastic menace that is growing alarmingly by the day, she said.

Cultural programmes

Along with this event, cultural and entertainment programmes too would be held in the evening. Cultural troupes from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, playback singer Mehboobsab Harlapur, comedian Yashwant Sardeshpande and troupe and S.N. Hiremath and troupe would perform, she added.

Shramdan

On October 2, the day marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the district administration would organise a mega Shramdan to collect and dispose of plastic waste in the city. This drive would involve school and college students, teachers and others. Several voluntary and service organisations have joined hands to make the drive a success. The participating students and others would collect plastic waste from public places. Teachers would guide students in groups. The municipal corporation would arrange for disposing of waste material collected during the drive. It will set up 59 reception centres — 49 in Hubballi and 10 in Dharwad — for this purpose. The Shramdan will begin with a programme at the Lamington School Grounds at 8 a.m. Nearly 1,500 students, 500 teachers and volunteers would offer tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and take a pledge against using plastic. The participating students and volunteers will collect plastic waste and banned plastic material in the areas sprawling from Koppikar Road to Mahatma Gandhi Market from 8.10 a.m. to 9 a.m. Later, the plastic waste collected through Shramdan would be brought to the Indira Glass House premises and handed over to Dalmia Cement Private Limited, Belagavi, for reuse/recycling/industrial purpose, Ms. Deepa said.