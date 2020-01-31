Karnataka

With the retirement of three Directors-General of Police (DGP), three Additional Directors-General of Police (ADGP) have been promoted to the DGP rank and three Inspectors-General of Police (IGP) to the ADGP rank, with new postings. Among those promoted to DGP rank are: Alok Mohan (Prisons); N.S. Megharikh (CID, Special Units and Economic Offences); and R.P. Sharma (Chairman, KSPHC). Those promoted to ADGP rank are: Amrit Paul (Recruitment); Umesh Kumar (Secretary, Home Department); Arun Jeji Chakravarthy (Railways).

