Promote sales of agri produce on e-commerce platforms: Bommai

BENGALURU

01 October 2021 00:11 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stressed the need to promote sales of agricultural produce on e-commerce platforms so that farmers would be benefited.

He said this during a meeting with Rajaneesh Kumar, Chief of Corporate Affairs of Flipkart. Mr. Bommai advised them to promote agricultural products, artisans, and weavers.

Pointing out that Karnataka had a wide diversity in farm production as it accounted for 10 agro-climatic zones, he said there were a variety of products such as coffee, spices, maize, and oilseeds, that could also be promoted. An MoU may be signed with the government in this regard, he noted.

He said that e-commerce platforms should give feedback to farmers about market demands along with value addition to farm produce.

Employment policy

Stating that commercial establishments and industries would be incentivised based on employment generation, he said the State would soon evolve an employment policy. This would be first of its kind in India, he said.