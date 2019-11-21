Promise of Hunsur as new dist. has real estate players excited

The BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath’s promise to upgrade Hunsur to a district has excited the real estate lobby of the town but has no traction in rural areas.

It is also perceived that a mere assurance of upgrading Hunsur as the headquarters of the new district by itself could not influence a large number of voters in the town as there would be other factors at play including caste, party loyalty etc.

A long-time resident of Hunsur town told The Hindu on condition of anonymity that for the first time in recent years, there are discussions revolving around the promise to upgrade the taluk into a district and is the new buzz in the town.

This has excited the real estate players as they expect an increase in land rates and hence see a windfall in the offing. Similarly, the businesses are also animated in view of the perceived commercial growth of the town in the long run which will benefit them. But beyond it, there is no appeal, said the resident.

One of the immediate reasons why the real estate players are pumped up about the concept is the confidence that the move will spur additional investment in the town not only from the government but also from private investors.

At present, Kushalnagar is the preferred destination and it is commercially vibrant but there is a strong belief that if Hunsur was to be upgraded into a district headquarters, then it will tilt the scales in its favour.

Benefits for all

S. Sreekanth of Development through Education (DEED), an NGO, pointed out that the concept of upgrading Hunsur sub-division into a district with Hunsur town as its headquarters would benefit all people though real estate prices may go up a little in the short run.

The proposed upgradation of Hunsur was not new and it was once discussed during the period of D. Devaraja Urs but given a quiet burial. However, since the last 6 years the issue has been raised under the banner of Janarigagi Vedike or Forum for People.

“We have placed this demand before successive Chief Ministers none of whom responded. Now it has become a political issue because Mr. Vishwanath has made it his political plank while both Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy have called it a political gimmick’’, said Mr. Sreekanth.

There is a general view that Mysuru was becoming unwieldy for governance and all administrative offices are concentrated in the city and the officials are preoccupied with protocol duties rather than development work. As a result the rural hinterland was taking a hit and the development of the region has been stunted. “The upgradation of Hunsur subdivision to headquarters will herald a new development’’, said Mr. Sreekanth.

It was on similar grounds that Chamarajanagar was hived off from Mysuru and made a separate district. But after 22 years, it has not seen much development. However, stakeholders in Hunsur pointed out that Chamarajanagar is geographically positioned at the extreme southern point of the State and surrounded by hilly terrain and forests. But Hunsur is strategically located en route Hassan, Kodagu, Wayanad and Mysuru and hence bound to see positive development.

Whether the issue will gain more traction in the run-up to the election remains to be seen.