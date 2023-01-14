ADVERTISEMENT

Promise of free power an election stunt: Revanna

January 14, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

H.D. Revanna | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Minister and JD(S) leader has termed the Congress’ promise of free power upto 200 units a month an election stunt.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Saturday, Mr. Revanna, who has held the energy portfolio, said both the national parties increased power tariff when they came to power. “During my rule as Energy Minister, I did not raise the tariff. Instead, I showed how to run the department. I kept ₹500 crore reserved for BESCOM. CESC was started during my period,” he said.

Due to the rule of the Congress and the BJP, the total loss suffered by the electricity supply companies stood at ₹48,000 crore. “This is the contribution of both the national parties,” he said.

“The ESCOMs could be privatised anytime. Private companies are waiting for the right moment to take over. Officers are also worried,” he opined.

On finalising JD(S) candidates in Hassan district, Mr. Revanna said the party would make the announcement soon. He said Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda wanted time till January 15 to decide on his next political move. “He told me that he would not quit the party. It is left to him. Whoever wants to leave, I wish them good luck. We have enough candidates and it has been difficult to choose from among them,” he said.

There are speculations that Mr. Gowda is set to join the Congress.

