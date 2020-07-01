Projects to irrigate dry land in three districts to be ready in three years

Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramesh Jarkiholi participating in a ground breaking ceremony for drip irrigation works at Buddine village in Maski taluk of Raichur district on Wednesday.

RAICHUR

01 July 2020 22:51 IST

Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramesh Jarkiholi has promised that all irrigation projects that had been planned for implementation in Raichur, Ballari and Yadgir districts will be completed in the next three years ensuring irrigation facility for dry land in the region.

He was addressing a gathering after participating in a ground breaking ceremony for drip irrigation works under the Nandawadagi Lift Irrigation Project at Buddime village in Maski taluk of Raichur district on Wednesday.

Mr. Jarkiholi said that the State government is making efforts to implement irrigation projects in Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Yadgir districts expeditiously.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Nandawadagi Lift Irrigation Project, which will come up at a cost of ₹ 1,800 crore, will provide drip irrigation to 36,100 hectares of dry land. Of this, 400 hectares of land is in Hungund taluk of Bagalakot district and 35,700 hectares in Lingsugur and Maski taluks of Raichur district,” the Minister said.

He said that a balancing reservoir will be constructed near Navali village in Koppal district to provide irrigation to dry land and ₹ 145 crore has been earmarked for it.

He sought cooperation from the general public, social organisations and farmers stating that people’s participation by extending a helping hand to the government would make implementing irrigation projects easy.

The Minister also visited a spot near Tinthini village in Yadgir district where a project to store 40 tmcft of water from the Krishna will come up.

Members of Parliament Sanganna Karadi and Raja Amareshwar Naik, MLAs Shivaraj Patil and Narasimha Naik, Zilla Panchayat president Adimani Veeralakshmi and others were present.