Projects pulled up for not following ad guidelines

10 March 2021 04:10 IST

K-RERA has a media team to screens ads in newspapers

After a long slump in a year unlike any in recent times, real estate, like other economic activities, has finally started picking up. Ads from developers are filling up spaces promising the best of everything to attract potential buyers.

Given this spike in ads, the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) is keeping a watch on them and has started pulling up projects that are flouting advertisement guidelines.

Among the 39 entries so far on its list of violators, the maximum number have been for ‘RERA number not in accordance with guidelines’, while some others have been called out for not mentioning the registration number.

Making details public

K.S. Latha Kumari, secretary, K-RERA told The Hindu that the authority would earlier issue notices for such violations. “But now we have started giving these details to the public to make them aware. Some violations are blatant. Others do not adhere to rules on font size, where to display, etc., as per the guidelines. But they deliberately put not it so it is not visible to the readers,” she said.

Asked about the scrutinising process, she said K-RERA has a media team in place that screens ads published in all newspapers. “We are planning to expand the team now,” she added.

Those found guilty are issued notices and asked for an explanation.

If it is found to be unsatisfactory, then they are liable for penalty. “This is going to help buyers make an informed decision before investing in projects,” Ms. Kumari said.

Act and guidelines

As per the RERA Act, advertising a project is not allowed without registration. It also mandates developers to display the website of the authority and the registration number.

In addition, K-RERA also brought out guidelines in 2019, which specify, apart from what the Act says, that no disclaimers will be mentioned in the advertisements, and that the length and breadth of ‘RERA registered’ information will not be less than 10% of the length and breadth of the advertisement.

Move welcomed

Home buyers have welcomed the move. “We welcome the maiden initiatives of K-RERA which has started to analyse the advertisements of projects and issuing notices to those who are violating the advertisement norms as per RERA act. This kind of action would go a long way to help the buyers from misleading advertisements which lure them to invest,” said M. S. Shankar, General Secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts.