Project to reduce track curvature between Mysuru and Bengaluru in the pipeline

This will enable higher speed and reduce journey time between the two cities

The track curvature at various sections between Mysuru and Bengaluru will be reduced in a bid to enhance the speed of the trains and reduce journey time between the two cities.

Sources said feedback after the trial run of the Vande Bharat from Chennai to Mysuru on Monday also indicated the possibility of enhanced speed provided there was reduction in track curvature.

The maximum permissible speed between Mysuru and Kengeri is 100 kmph at present and this is further curtailed to 60 kmph between Kengeri and Bengaluru.

Though some of the express trains attain the 1oo kmph for a short duration, trains are bound to adhere to lower speed limits given the track curvature.

Senior officials in the railways told The Hindu that there are nearly 135 curves of more than 5 degrees along the 139 km stretch between Mysuru and Bengaluru as a result of which the trains have to decelerate frequently which reduces the average speed.

Hence, a reduction of the curvature was being conceived by the authorities. ‘’It may not happen in the immediate future but it is definitely a priority as Vande Bharat train has also been introduced on the section and one could see some developments within the next few months’’, the officials added.

But reduction of curvature will also entail land acquisition as it is mandatory for the railways to have 15 metres of clear land on either side of the tracks as a buffer zone.

In addition, temporary speed restrictions along several stretches due to ongoing maintenance works can also be lifted to augment the average speed.

Incidentally, a Chinese team had carried out track inspection a few years ago and had indicated that the track curvature and the terrain did not permit increasing the speed of the train between Mysuru and Bengaluru. The study of the terrain indicated that a high speed of 160 kmph could be achieved only on a 8 km stretch on the 139 km stretch between the two cities.

But senior officials in the railways then had argued against introduction of high speed trains and had instead suggested a small investment to reduce track curvature at 37 places along the route. This, the officials had stated, could boost the average speed significantly and help introduce semi-high speed trains and facilitate covering the distance between the two cities in 75 minutes.

Once the project receives the green signal, then the long-term wish of semi-high speed travel between the two cities is a distinct possibility, according to officials.

At present Shatabdi Express takes a little more than 2 hours to cover the distance between the two cities and is the fastest as on date. This will be supplanted by Vande Bharat once the services are introduced. But for the majority of the commuters, the average speed of the ordinary trains has to increase and reduction in track curvature is the best solution, say the officials.