Project of digitisation of land records takes off

February 08, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The land records are going digital as the ambitious initiative of the digitisation of the revenue records in one taluk each in every district in the State has been launched. In the next 100 days, the records will get digitised.

As part of the ambitious project, Pandavapura taluk in Mandya district has been chosen.

Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Thursday launched the initiative in Pandavapura in the presence of MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, at Pandavapura taluk office.

He said the old land records that are in a bad state would be digitised for the benefit of people. The records will be permanently conserved through digitisation. The tampering and records getting lost can be avoided by way of digitisation.

The project took off in Pandavapura on February 1 but it was formally launched on Thursday. As many as 10 data entry operators have been deployed for the digitisation job. Eight computers and four scanners have been provided for the task.

Pandavapura taluk has 139 villages spanning four hoblis.

Once the records get digitised, people can obtain them online. There will not be any delay in securing the records. This will prevent unnecessary visits to the taluk offices seeking the records, the Minister felt.