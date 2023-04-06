Project launched to eliminate TB in Mysuru, Chamarajnagar

April 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

A Comprehensive Approach Using PDSA to Eliminate TB (CAP-TB) project was launched in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar with the goal of making the districts “TB-free”. It’s a joint initiative of the Ashraya Hasta Trust and the Collaboration to Eliminate Tuberculosis (CETI).

The launch and the stakeholders’ meeting took place at the JSS Hospital here.

The CAP-TB project aims to contribute to the national efforts towards achieving a “TB-free” India by 2025. India has the highest burden of TB in the world with approximately 2.8 million cases reported annually. The project is expected to benefit over 1.5 million people in the two districts, a note on the project said.

Infosys co-founder and Ashraya Hasta Trust Founder K. Dinesh, who was present, said the project will help to strengthen the health structures and processes that are critical in the fight against TB.

The launch was attended by over 200 stakeholders, including healthcare workers, government officials and representatives from the NGOs.

Mysuru ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, who was the chief guest, spoke about the TB control measures.

WHO consultant Shazia Anjum, who took part virtually, said the project can help bring down the disease rate. TB care has to be administered based on the condition of patients and the challenges have to be addressed for combating the disease effectively.

Commodore Raman Arora, Program Director, CETI said the project will be initially launched in Periyapatna, T. Narsipur and K.R. Nagar in Mysuru district and Kollegal, Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar in Chamarajanagar district.

The launch was followed by a panel discussion where the collaborative efforts being made by various stakeholders in the fight against TB were discussed and the need for continued efforts towards achieving the goal of TB elimination in India.

Ashraya Hasta Trust is supporting the CETI in strengthening the health system and health processes in the two districts in creating best practice models for “TB-free districts”, the note said.