Project in pipeline to conserve eight unprotected temples at Aihole

March 18, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

In a move aimed at reclaiming and conserving heritage, there are plans to relocate families living in unprotected monuments and temples in Aihole and rehabilitate them.

This will also help in conservation and protection of the identified monuments which are outside the ambit of either the Archaeological Survey of India or the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage (DAMH), Government of Karnataka.

Though the ASI has about 609 protected monuments and the DAMH has about 848 monuments under protection, there are thousands of historically important structures – big and small – that are not protected and are on the verge of being obliterated through change of land use pattern induced by development pressure.

For now, eight temples have been identified for conservation and they belong to the period of Chalukyas of Badami – whose dynasty reigned over vast parts of present day Karnataka and surrounding areas between the 6th and the late 8th century CE. The authorities have conducted a survey as per which 134 families are living in them since generations and have been identified for relocation and rehabilitation.

Once the rehabilitation exercise is over and the monuments vacated, the restoration part will be taken up by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Dharmothana (SDMD) Trust, which has entered into an MoU with the State government which will foot 50% of the cost while the remaining amount will be put in by SDMD Trust.

Land identified

In connection with this, about 16 acres of land has also been identified. The cost of land acquisition is pegged at around ₹3 crore to ₹3.5 crore and some of the landowners in the vicinity have come forward to sell land to pave way for the rehabilitation.

The families living in these temples lack basic amenities and facilities like power, UGD, toilets, etc., none of which can be provided or extended inside a monument though illegal powerlines have been drawn for lighting.

N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru said some of the temples are being used as cattle sheds and are in bad shape. Also, the relocation plan is hanging fire since years as there is resistance on the nature of rehabilitation. It should be implemented in consent with the local villagers as per their requirements, he added.

Masterplan to follow

If completed, the rehabilitation exercise will also pave way for preparing a masterplan for the conservation of monuments at Aihole and also Badami which is imperative to be recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. At present, they are in the tentative list.

Mr. Rangaraju, who is also the former chairman and dean of the Department of History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, said while the Hoysala monuments have gained recognition in the recent past, the monuments of Badami Chalukyas and Kalyani Chalukyas are yet to be promoted and efforts should be stepped up in this connection.