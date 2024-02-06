Project for improving digitization in private health facilities launched

February 06, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has launched the Microsites initiative in Mysuru, Belagavi and Udupi districts under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao launched the project in Mysuru on Tuesday. The districts have been selected under Category A (1,000 or more health facilities). The selection of the districts was based on their preparedness and overall performance in the ABDM, according to the department.

The key activities under the microsites project include awareness creation about ABDM and its benefits; onboarding the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR); promotion of ABDM enabled Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) adoption; creation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) and linking digital health records to it and sustaining the ABDM adoption.

Through the project, the field interface agency – Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), Mysuru — will deploy people on ground to visit every private clinic, lab, pharmacy and small hospital, working one-on-one with the health facilities.

The 100 Microsites project, driven by the National Health Authority (NHA) in the country, aims at improving adoption of digitization among private healthcare providers – private hospitals, labs, diagnostics, and pharmacies to create an interconnected digital health system in a defined geographical area, a note from ABDM said.

Besides the NHA, the State Mission Directorate-ABDM and private facilities, the other key stakeholders in the microsites project include digital solution companies – who would provide the HMIS/LMIS to the health facilities; field interface agency – who will provide the onground personnel for implementation and development partner – who would work across the stakeholders to help in implementation.

Randeep D., Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services and State Mission Director, ABDM, spoke about the implementation of ABDM in Karnataka.

Basant Garg, Additional CEO, NHA and Mission Director, ABDM, gave an overview on the Microsites project.

On the occasion, the field interface agency and the Health Department exchanged MoU documents after the launch of the project.