PDP certificate sought for tribals on voluntary relocation from tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries

The State government has been urged to issue Project Displaced Person (PDP) certificate for tribals opting for voluntary relocation from wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves.

This move is expected to give an impetus to voluntary relocation of tribals as project displaced persons can avail of the five per cent reservation in government’s Group C and Group D category of jobs.

The proposal was mooted by conservation activist Giridhar Kulkarni from Belagavi and he said that the process of securing approval was pending before the government.

Mr. Giridhar Kulkarni argued that voluntary relocation of tribals from tiger reserves was either moving at a snail’s pace or has completely come to a standstill as at a few places like Nagarahole.

The voluntary relocation was mooted decades ago to ensure that wild animals like tigers have inviolate space but there was resistance to it by a section of the tribals on the grounds that they wanted access to their ancestral land including burial grounds and places of worship.

But some of them volunteered and in Nagarahole they were rehabilitated at Nagapura in the Veeranahosahalli range. But there are scores of families yet to be rehabilitated not only in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve but in other protected areas of the State like Shettihalli, Mookambika, Bhimgad, Sharavathi, etc.

The PDP certificates are issued by the Revenue Department and at present only those affected by utility projects like highways, irrigation, hydro-electric projects and the like are considered for it.

Mr. Kulkarni proposed that an amendment be brought to the notification as to what constitutes “Project” and “Project Displaced Families” to include those displaced by wildlife and forest conservation measures.

At present, those displaced from forests have the option to avail cash component to the extent of ₹15 lakh or seek land for cultivation and housing. While Rs.15 lakh is inadequate, the second option is least attractive as scouting for suitable land and construction of houses takes decades and is considered a non-starter.

Hence activists feel that more needs to be done apart from providing cash component to ensure that the rehabilitation was meaningful. Issuing PDP certificates was a step in that direction and would help take care of the families to improve the quality of their life, said Mr. Kulkarni.

This apart, it will also reduce human-animal conflict that is now reported even from tribal hamlets and enclosures within forests, he added.

Incidentally, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Forces Mr.Brijesh Kumar Dikshit, has also written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Forests, Ecology and Environment, in support of the concept.

Meanwhile, the Khanapur MLA from Belagavi district Vithal S. Halagekar has written to the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre to expedite the process.

Expressing his support to the concept, the MLA urged Mr. Khandre to give his consent to the proposal as it would also enable the future generations of the affected persons to lead a better life.

