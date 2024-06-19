‘Project Chandana’ to screen 2.56 lakh tribals for sickle cell anaemia: Minister

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said the State government has set a target of screening nearly 2.56 lakh tribals in Mysuru, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar districts in the next two years to diagnose sickle cell anaemia in the tribal populations and strive towards its elimination in the years ahead.

“Like how the government has proposed to make Karnataka anaemia-free, it is also committed to eliminate sickle cell anaemia, carrying out intensive tests and counselling of the tribal populations, who are at risk of contracting the disease. The challenges can be tackled together and fight for the disease’s eradication as mandated by the Centre by 2047,” the Minister said, after launching Project Chandana, the initiative of sickle cell anaemia screening in Mysuru, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar, on the occasion of World Sickle Cell Day.

Project Chandana has been launched with the support of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), which has committed ₹18 crore under its CSR initiative, towards the cause against sickle cell anaemia.

A survey was done in seven districts to check the prevalence of the disease. The disease attributes were noticed only in Mysuru, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar. The confirmed cases have been identified in Kodagu (31), Mysuru (85), and Chamarajanagar (75), out of 2,108 cases with disease traits, he said.

Mr. Gundu Rao said the effective way of eliminating the disease is detection and not to marry those with sickle cell anaemia since it is a genetic disorder and inheritable. Before matchmaking, families need to get tests done to rule out sickle cell anaemia, he advised.

Mr. Gundu Rao said the Centre has launched a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047. “If the measures and precautions are effectively implemented, we don’t have to wait till 2047 as it can be eradicated much before.” He said the treatment can be given if detected and steps taken for improving the patients’ lifespan with quality living. The longevity of the patients can be enhanced with proper interventions.

Device launched

On the occasion, the Minister launched the screening device developed by the IISc scientists for carrying out the blood tests for detecting sickle cell anaemia. He also distributed sickle cell cards to patients who had come from the tribal hadis.

NHM director Naveen Bhat gave an overview of the prevalence of the disease and the steps taken by the government and Project Chandana.

IISc scientist Sai Shiva said the testing device carried out a sickle cell test with a drop of blood, and the data was uploaded immediately to the central portal of the mission. The discovery will help to strengthen the public health systems and support the initiative of eliminating sickle cell anaemia. The doorstep tests take less than 15 minutes to confirm the disease, he added.

IOCL chief general manager Balakrishna Naik said the IOCL has entered into an understanding with the government and the IISc for Project Chandana, committing a sum of ₹18 crore under its CSR initiative.

Mysuru MP-elect Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said he will extend all support as an MP for Mysuru and Kodagu. MLA K. Harish Gowda and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra also spoke.

During the event, the sickle cell disease health system strengthening project – Ambari – was launched. For medical officers and community health officers, an exclusive online certificate course was launched with vital skills to better diagnose, manage, and support individuals with sickle cell disease benefiting patients and community.

