The Chamarajanagar district administration has announced that prohibitory orders under section 144 will be in place in Chamarajanagar town on October 22 nd due to Vidyaganapathi immersion procession slated on that day. The prohibitory orders are not only to ensure law and order but also to prevent people gathering on roof tops of old buildings and congregating in large numbers which could compromise on safety.
Prohibitory orders
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.