Bengaluru

08 April 2021 03:31 IST

A day after he announced that action would be taken against people gathering to protest in violation of Section 144, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant issued an addendum to the prohibitory orders. The use of amenities like swimming pools, gymnasiums and party halls in apartments and residential complexes in city is banned. The restrictions are along the lines of those introduced by the State government last week.

As per the April 4 order, Section 144 will be in force till April 20. The revision of order was made in the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru. “For effective implementation of COVID-19 protocol, it is considered necessary to issue an addendum,” said Mr. Pant in the new order.

