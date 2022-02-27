Prohibitory orders to continue in Shivamogga till March 4

:

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R., on Sunday, issued an order extending the prohibitory orders as per Section 144 of CrPC in Shivamogga City up to 6 am on March 4.

The schools will reopen on Monday and the business establishments are allowed to do business only between 6 am and 7 pm. Except for the emergency services, no activity will be allowed between 7 pm and 6 am. The order prohibits the gathering of more than five people in one place and carrying lethal weapons, said a communication from the Deputy Commissioner.

The schools and colleges had been closed in the city since February 21, following the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha. The city witnessed violence during the procession of Harsha’s dead body on February 21. So far, the police have arrested 10 people in connection with the murder and the investigation is continuing.