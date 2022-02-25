Prohibitory orders relaxed in Shivamogga on February 26

Business establishments can function between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. However, schools and colleges will remain closed

Business establishments can function between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. However, schools and colleges will remain closed

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has relaxed prohibitory orders in the city on February 26. However, schools and colleges will remain closed.

In a communication to the media, the official said that business establishments could function between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on February 26. The administration would take a call on opening education institutions from February 28 after assessing the situation. The DC has appealed to the public not to heed rumours and cooperate with the administration in restoring peace and normalcy in Shivamogga.

The administration had clamped prohibitory orders as per Section 144 of CrPC following the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha on February 20 night. While his body was being taken in a process for the final rites, violence broke out in many places in the city, prompting the administration to declare a holiday for schools and colleges.

As per the earlier order, the prohibitory orders were in place until February 26 morning.

Representatives of chambers of commerce and industries, and street vendors had appealed to the administration to relax prohibitory orders so that they could open their establishments.