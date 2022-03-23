Prohibitory orders in place for SSLC exam

With the SSLC examinations scheduled to begin in Dharwad district on March 28 (till April 4), the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders around examination centres.

The SSLC examinations will be held in 52 centres spread across the twin cities and the various taluks in the district.

According to the official order by Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, the prohibitory orders will be in place in a radius of 200 metres around the examination centres.

During the examination period, all photocopy centres and cyber cafes around the examination centres will remain closed and violators will be punished as per law, he has said in the order.