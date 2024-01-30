GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prohibitory orders in Hallare village in Nanjangud

January 30, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Hallare village in Nanjangud taluk near here following group clashes on Monday night (January 29).

Security was beefed up with the deployment of additional police force in the village and more than 25 persons were taken into custody on Tuesday, January 30.

Trouble had erupted in the village after two groups had a dispute over the installation of B.R. Ambedkar’s name board on a road. During the ensuing stone pelting, several persons including a police official suffered injuries.

Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar, Additional Superintendent of Police B.N. Nandini and Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Govindaraju visited the village.

