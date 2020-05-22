Prohibitory orders in Dharwad

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC in Dharwad district effective from 7 p.m. on Saturday to 7 a.m. on Monday.

The order prohibits the assembly of more than four persons, unnecessary movement of people (except for medical emergency), shandy, conferences, processions, sports activity and religious ceremonies. Vehicle movement is not allowed and shops and business establishments will remain shut.

A maximum of 50 persons can attend a marriage and a maximum of 20 persons can attend a funeral during the period when the prohibitory orders are in force.

However, the orders do not apply to government vehicles and those on COVID-19-related duty.